NASELLE — “Bittersweet” was a term used by many attendees at Sunday’s closing service at the Naselle Community Congregational United Church of Christ.
With the pews filled to capacity, past Pastors Dan Schnabel and John Indermark provided prayers, remembrances of their time at the Church and a history of the Church and its Finnish roots. Becky Underhill directed the Children’s Finnish Choir as they entertained attendees with several songs in both Finnish and English. Parishioner Connie Mercer provided readings from the scripture.
After audience members shared memories of the Church, parishioner Steve Ullakko asked Finnish American Folk Festival Committee representatives Jennifer Boggs, Mike Swanson and Nick Nikkila to come forward and presented them with a plaque signifying the formal transfer of ownership of the church to the festival committee.
Pastor Kyle Higginbotham from the Naselle Assembly of God Church then provided the blessing. Pastors Schnabel and Indermark led the audience in communion. Following the benediction by Pastor Schnabel, attendees listened with bowed heads to the final tolling of the church bell.
Fellowship was the order of the day as attendees moved to the church’s social room to share in a sumptuous meal provided by church members and other local volunteers.
The church, given to the festival committee by the dwindling membership, is being renamed the Naselle Community Center with a goal to continue to be a self-sufficient benefit to the community and a source of support for the biennial Finnish American Folk Festival.
