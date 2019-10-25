There are two ways to schedule an appointment to check on eligibility for state aid in paying heating bills: email www.coastalcap.org or call 800-828-4883. Have your account number handy, and you don’t have to remember the acronym or name of the program. Just ask for energy assistance. Last week’s information and assistance column contained a typo in the phone number.
