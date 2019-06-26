SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court, as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court, hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
June 17
Pre-trial — DUI, Eric Charles Ackerman; continued to 7/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Richard Dale Barrett; continued to 7/22.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Abbie Lee Eldred; dismissed, doing diversion with prosecutor.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Duane Erickson; continued to 7/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Elliot James Marcus; continued to 7/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, John Ernest Weber; continued to 7/22, JT 8/22.
June 19
Review hearing — Reckless endangerment, Jeffrey Edward Bartlett; close case.
Review hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Harvey Iven Davey Jr.; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Sara M. Hilborn; 24 days in jail in lieu of fine.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, John Alexander Norris; DFTA, warrant stands.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Erik Thomas Sokol; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, George Austin Atcher; B/W $2,500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Thomas Barsotti; reset dates.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Douglas M. Beseda; dismissed.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Vincent Corey Branch; DFTA.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Vincent Corey Branch; B/W $2,500.
Arraignment — DUI, Robert Lewis; motion hearing 6/26.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; DFTA, B/W $3,500.
Pre-trial — Two counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Brian Lee Cables; clerk to set dates.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jamie Paul Church; continued.
Review hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Malissa Ruth Combs; dismissed.
Change of plea hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Malissa Ruth Combs; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; continued to 7/10, JT 7/25.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; PT 7/10, JT 7/25.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sara Marie Forner; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Gill; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Two counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Patrick Shannon Dunnan Gore; continued to 7/3.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Brandon Gregory Hayes; DFTA, B/W $7,500.
Motion hearing — Violating order restricting contact, Wyatt Brewington Home; PT 7/10, JT 7/25.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michael James Hoyt; 20 days in jail for probation violation.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; continued to 7/9.
Sentence compliance — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Connie Janssen; continued to 7/3.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Connie Janssen; continued to 7/3.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Sean Thomas Laughman; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sean Thomas Laughman; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, possession of stolen property 3rd-degree, Mary Louise Lethin; continued to 6/26.
Sentencing — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Thomas Joseph Lombardo; continued to 6/26.
Motion hearing — Violation of anti-harassment order, Alison M. Marschman; PT 7/10, JT 7/25.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Alison M. Marschman; PT 7/10, JT 7/25.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Genevieve Darlene May; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $750.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Genevieve Darlene May; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Two counts recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Richard Victor Mercado; SOC 12 months, $350 costs.
Pre-trial — Two counts recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Thomas William Merriman; SOC 12 months, no halibut fishing 12 months, $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, reckless driving, Marilyn L. Mobley; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Marilyn L. Mobley; guilty, 364/364, $100.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd -degree, Marilyn L. Mobley; guilty, 90/90; $450.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Marilyn L. Mobley; set mitigation hearing.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Joseph Masen Sherbourne; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon Sparks; PT 6/26, JT 7/25.
Pre-trial — DUI, NVOL without identification, Aaron Christopher Thorsen; dismissed without prejudice.
Pre-trial — NVOL without identification, Taylor Brandon Whybark; continued to 6/26.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 license not with person possessing fish, recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Kenneth E. Compton; continued to 8/7.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Crystal Ann Conaway; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, James Hiram Jacobs; DFTA, B/W $3,500.
Arraignment — DUI, Brian Matthew McLeod; NOA filed, PT 7/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Luis Ricardo Monterrosa; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Val Parks; NOA filed, PT 7/22.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Jennifer Ann Tollefson; stricken.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael David Smith; continued to 8/14, JT 9/26.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.