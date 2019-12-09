ILWACO — A large crowd of folks gathered at the Port of Ilwaco for the lighting of the Crab Pot Christmas tree, which was adorned with 159 crab pots. This was a fun event led by Jenna Austin, president of the Ilwaco Merchants Association. Singing of crabby carols by the Ilwaco High School Chorus, a great fireworks show and tasty treats were provided by various merchants.
