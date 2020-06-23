LONG BEACH — Nancy Stambaugh is retiring from Crisis Support Network at the end of June after 24 years.
Stambaugh provided service to the entire state when she worked as an advocate on CSN’s Domestic Violence Hotline until 2017, when the hotline changed to an online service. Since 2017, she has provided advocacy to victims of domestic violence in the Long Beach area and supported other CSN staff with data entry.
“Nancy is a legacy at CSN, and we are proud of her service to our community and to the state of Washington,” Julie Jewell, CSN executive director, said.
A gathering to celebrate Stambaugh’s dedication is planned at a place and date yet to be determined.
