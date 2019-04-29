NASELLE — It was cuteness to the maximum on Sunday, April 28, at the Fashion Show and Tea Party.
The Fashion Show at the Valley Bible Church featured local young ladies ranging in age from one and a half to 14 years old modeling dresses made by members of the local Dress-a-Girl program. Ticket sales for the event were dedicated to a fund through the Lacey Firefighters in support of a young girl stricken with a life-threatening illness.
“We had envisioned we might sell 50 tickets,” said Dress-a-Girl member Pearl Blackburn. “Sales exceeded that by a substantial margin and we began to worry if we would have enough food for the tea party.”
In the end, there was sufficient food and the event was a real success. Parents, grandparents, relatives and friends of the models were overjoyed to see the young ladies strutting their stuff on the stage. The Dress-a-Girl program received well-deserved recognition and funds were raised for a meaningful charity.
