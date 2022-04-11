Officers of the Pacific Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star were installed recently. Pictured are, back row, left to right, Rhonda Kotek-Lopez, Electa; Lori Herman, Adah; Les Moore, warder; and Ivy Kotek, conductress. Middle row, Mike Turner associate patron; Julie Branch, organist, Gail Moore, chaplain; Donna Davis, worthy matron; Marla Johnson, secretary; Sue Johnson, marshal; and Liddia Gaston, Martha. In front are Tarri Kotek, associate matron; Sherman Richmond, worthy patron; and Thelma Gaston, Ruth.
PENINSULA — Donna Davis of Ocean Park has been installed as worthy matron of the Pacific Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.
Sherman Richmond was installed as worthy patron at an installation ceremony at the Ilwaco Masonic Lodge March 24.
Tarri Kotek is associate matron and Mike Turner is associate patron. Secretary is Marla Johnson and treasurer Penny Ripley. Conductress is Ivy Kotek, chaplain is Gail Moore, marshal Sue Johnson and organist Julie Branch.
Star offices are filled by Lori Herman (Adah), who is the immediate past worthy matron, Thelma Gaston (Ruth), Liddia Gaston (Martha) and Rhonda Kotek-Lopez (Electa). Warder is Les Moore and sentinel Glenn Ripley.
Installing officers were Robin Jessup and Lauren Jessup. Installing secretary was Nancy Beebe, who serves as Grand Adah, installing chaplain was Carla Bryant, marshal Alice Ashley and organist Calvin Russell.
The Order of Eastern Star is a Christian organization dedicated to charitable work and self improvement closely linked to the Freemasons. The Pacific chapter meets at the Ilwaco Masonic Lodge on Spruce Street on the second Thursday evening of each month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.