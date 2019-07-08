Long Beach Police Department
June 30 — A verbal domestic incident was reported at 1:35 a.m. in Long Beach, with a couple inside a car yelling loudly.
Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 2:13 p.m.
A report of a woman beating a dog was received at 2:13 p.m.
July 1 — At 11:32 a.m., a trailer hitch was stolen from a truck parked in Long Beach.
At 2:54 p.m. a caller reported being “assaulted by a little old lady.”
July 2 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach at 8:29 a.m.
The theft of a fold-up chair from a vehicle parked in Long Beach was reported at 11:46 a.m.
In Long Beach at 3:31 p.m., two juvenile skateboarders allegedly knocked over a little boy and told him to get out of their way.
July 3 — Suspicious activity was reported at 4:31 a.m. in Long Beach, for screaming coming from a home.
A hit-and-run crash was reported in Long Beach at 4:29 p.m.
Illegal burning was reported at 10:03 p.m. near Long Beach, with the caller reporting flames 15 feet high.
People singing and howling were reported at 12:32 a.m. in Long Beach.
July 4 — At 6:11 a.m. a mini storage building in Ilwaco was reported to be on fire.
Two truckloads of people were fighting near the dunes in Long Beach at 9:20 a.m.
A hit-and-run crash was reported in Long Beach parking lot at 12:40 p.m.
At 5:41 p.m., it was reported that an intoxicated male was running on the beach and kept falling in the water near Bolstad.
A concern about people lighting off paper lanterns that have candles in them was received from Long Beach at 8:45 p.m.
At 8:47 p.m., a group of men smoking marijuana in a car were reported near Long Beach.
Fireworks complaints were received at 9:16 p.m., 10:33 p.m. and 10:34 p.m. with people allegedly shooting fireworks in Long Beach.
A dumpster fire was reported at 11:42 p.m.
July 5 — At 12:42 a.m. in Long Beach a caller reported allegedly intoxicated people were screaming.
Near Long Beach at 4:09 p.m., a truck with a trailer was tipped over in a ditch was reported.
A shoplifter was reported in a Long Beach business at 7:10 p.m.
July 6 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:45 a.m. in Long Beach.
Someone reported a dog in distress in a vehicle parked in Long Beach at 1:27 p.m. The caller said the dog was too hot.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 30 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Surfside at 8:56 a.m.
At 11:13 a.m., it was reported that a woman in a van allegedly run over and knocked down a stop sign in Ocean Park, and then left.
Three Porsche were alleged to be running together and speeding on Hwy 101 near MP 34 at 4:16 p.m.
A domestic violence assault was reported at 9:53 a.m., with one person punched in the eye and bleeding.
July 1 — Fireworks complaints were received at 11:34 p.m. in Seaview.
Abandoned vehicles and a trailer were reported in Ocean Park at 11:46 a.m.
A vehicle headed toward Raymond was allegedly all over the road, nearly hit a pole at 1:14 p.m.
At 2:03 p.m. in Seaview, a suspicious situation was reported after a person staying in a motel had not checked out, and could not be located. Additionally, the caller said there was blood all over the room and a bag of bloody items found on the floor.
Mail theft was reported from Menlo at 2:46 p.m.
The theft of electronic components including a laptop, PS4, guitar and more was reported in Ocean Park at 3:42 p.m.
Domestic violence in South Bend was reported at 5:02 p.m., with a TV broken in the incident.
Found mail was reported in Menlo at 5:15 p.m.
July 2 — A suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park at 9:23 a.m. after a home that is normally locked up was found with the back door and screen door open.
A disorderly individual was reported at 4:08 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller alleged the person could be high on meth.
Malicious harassment was reported in Nahcotta at 7:01 p.m.
July 3 — Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 8:35 a.m.
In Ocean Park, screaming and banging/crashing noises were reported at 9:05 a.m.
A two-vehicle, blocking accident was reported at 9:40 a.m.
A narcotics complaint was received from Ocean Park at 12:03 p.m.
A possibly stolen U-Haul vehicle was on private property in Ocean Park at 5:24 p.m., with a woman living in it.
A home burglary was reported in Seaview at 6:36 p.m.
Two cars racing on the beach near Jack’s Country Store were reported at 9:15 p.m.
July 4 — At 2:10 a.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic incident involving an 81-year-old woman was reported.
A fire at a homeless camp was reported at 7:07 a.m.
An attempted break-in was reported in Seaview at 7:29 a.m. According to the caller, a lock was busted and there were pry marks on the door and the doorknob was missing.
A possible “tweaker” was reported in Seaview at 10:57 a.m. The caller said the man was squirming down on the ground and yelling.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Willapa at 12:51 p.m.
At 2:23 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man with possible alcohol poisoning was reported.
Disorderly conduct in Menlo was reported at 3:03 p.m.
A homeless camp was reported on private property in Ocean Park at 3:24 p.m., with stuff scattered everywhere, and a trailer and U-Haul truck on the property without permission.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 6:33 p.m., with a window broken and one person chasing another with an axe.
Fireworks that were rattling the windows of a home in Raymond were reported at 9:19 p.m.
Numerous fireworks complaints were received all day on the Fourth of July and onto the fifth of July, with some very loud and “outrageous.”
July 5 — A tent with loud music and a large party was reported off Bay Avenue in Ocean Park at 3:52 a.m.
The theft of a 45-quart Arctic cooler that was full of beer was reported at 5:43 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A narcotics complaint was received at 7:24 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park, suspicious activities were reported at a home at 7:43 p.m.
Numerous fireworks complaints were received from 10 p.m. on throughout the night.
July 6 — Two dogs were running loose in an Ocean Park neighborhood and acting aggressively at 7:21 a.m.
In Surfside at 11:41 a.m., vandalism was reported after a car had been keyed.
At 1:39 p.m. in Nahcotta, a dog had reportedly been locked in a vehicle all weekend with the windows up, and the caller said the dog is going nuts.
In Tokeland at 8:40 p.m., a vicious dog broke a fence and got into a yard, attached a man. A big chunk of flesh was missing out of the man’s leg, and the fat and muscle were showing. The caller said he didn’t know where the dog came from or where it headed.
Again, numerous fireworks complaints were received through day and into the night with lots of callers unhappy about the noise.
