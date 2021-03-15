Long Beach Police Department
March 7 — At 8:24 p.m., in Ilwaco, someone reported “noises coming from a shipping container” that are going off every two minutes.
March 8 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 1:36 p.m.
March 9 — In Long Beach at 12:50 p.m., credit card fraud was reported.
A hit-and-run incident that damaged the passenger door of a car was reported in Long Beach at 2:33 p.m.
March 10 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:48 p.m. in Long Beach for a van in a business parking lot for several days.
March 11 — The back windows of several vehicles parked in Long Beach were smashed at 3:24 a.m.
Another call about vandalism was reported at 4:50 a.m. in Long Beach
At 1:42 p.m. in Long Beach, another vehicle had been vandalized and the windows smashed out.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:11 p.m. in Long Beach.
March 12 — At 4:02 a.m. in Long Beach, a male allegedly tried to hit someone with a knife and was yelling.
In Ilwaco at 1:24 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported with the driver’s door, fender and headlight missing.
March 13 — At 10:19 a.m., in Long Beach, a loose dog that is said to be aggressive was reported.
A hit-and-run accident in Long Beach was reported at 11:47 a.m.
Several burglaries were reported at 1:31 p.m. in Long Beach near a lodge.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 7 — At 12:22 a.m. in Raymond, threats were alleged.
At 7:10 a.m. in Naselle, it was reported that a neighbor dog killed another dog.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 10:23 a.m., for “two tweakers” who made accusations of theft.
Vandalism to a shed was reported at 1:41 p.m. in Ocean Park. A lock had been cut off the building to gain access.
At 4:29 p.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary to a storage shed was reported.
March 8 — At 7:31 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from Sandridge and 40th in Ocean Park.
A 25-gallon propane tank was stolen at 8:39 a.m., in Ocean Park.
Adult abuse was reported in Ocean Park at 10:30 a.m.
At 11:38 a.m. in Klipsan, a vehicle was found parked by a cranberry bog, kind of hidden. The caller said it has been there several days and the registration is on the seat of the vehicle.
Mail theft was reported in Frances at 1:47 p.m., after a check was stolen.
March 9 — Malicious harassment was reported at 2:33 p.m., involving the sale of a truck.
At 5:09 p.m., a theft was reported. The caller said someone emptied accounts out for the business, broke into the business and turned off all freezers, a laptop and security cameras were stolen and more. A suspect was named.
Threats were alleged at 8:49 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 11:05 p.m.
March 10 — A vehicle prowl in progress was reported at 4:01 p.m. in Raymond. The caller said someone was trying to get into a vehicle using a coat hanger.
At 5:23 p.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported.
March 11 — A burglary was reported at 12:42 a.m., and the window of a car had been punched.
Vandalism was reported at 2:03 a.m., in Seaview.
At 11:36 a.m. in Seaview, vandalism was reported after a vehicle was damaged.
An abandoned vehicle was found on property in Ocean Park at 12:34 p.m.
Pornography was reported on a computer in Ocean Park at 1:34 p.m.
At 2:33 p.m., in Ocean Park, child abuse or neglect.
March 12 — A vehicle was damaged in Seaview at 9:52 a.m.
Fraud was reported in Surfside at 11:48 a.m., saying he won “Mega Millions.”
At 4:28 p.m. in Frances, a vehicle hit a mailbox damaging it.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:56 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 5:22 p.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious situation was reported for a house sitter.
In Raymond at 10:23 p.m., a chimney fire was reported.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 11:05 p.m. in Ocean Park.
March 13 — A shoplifter was reported at 9 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 12:17 p.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious person was urinating in public.
A burglary was reported at 3:36 p.m. in Seaview.
At 5:59 p.m., a domestic violence incident in Ocean Park was reported.
At 9:16 p.m., a vehicle was off the road in the trees. The caller said he flew into the trees from the highway.
