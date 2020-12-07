201209_co_news_toys for kids.jpg

Pictured are Mickey Schmale of the Past Madam Presidents of Ocean Park Eagles #3602 and Betty Mueller, Auxiliary Madam President. Each group donated $500 to this toy drive, with their checks accepted by Lani Karvia, public education coordinator for Fire District 1.

OCEAN PARK — Due to covid, many events have been cancelled or modified. The Eagles Auxiliary Christmas party for Peninsula kids was cancelled as was the Elks event. However, The Volunteer Firefighters Association and Pacific County Fire District 1 are taking the lead for the Toys for Peninsula Kids toy drive.

Lani Karvia, public education coordinator for Fire District 1, recently received donations for the Christmas “Toys for Peninsula Kids” from two local women’s groups.

