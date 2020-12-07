OCEAN PARK — Due to covid, many events have been cancelled or modified. The Eagles Auxiliary Christmas party for Peninsula kids was cancelled as was the Elks event. However, The Volunteer Firefighters Association and Pacific County Fire District 1 are taking the lead for the Toys for Peninsula Kids toy drive.
Lani Karvia, public education coordinator for Fire District 1, recently received donations for the Christmas “Toys for Peninsula Kids” from two local women’s groups.
