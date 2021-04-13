EDEN VALLEY — Norman Sotka and Corliss Sotka Florek, twins born April 6, 1931 in Astoria, just celebrated their 90th birthday.
Norman, married to Phyllis for 70 years, raised three children and still works on the family farm in Eden Valley in Western Wahkiakum County.
Corliss was married to Joe 52 years before he passed in 2002. She raised eight children and still lives on the farm in Cathlamet.
According to their adoring family, their secrets to a long life are family love, farm living, hard work and ice cream. “They both couldn’t live without their ice cream!”
