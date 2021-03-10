NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Public Utility District No. 2 of Pacific County will hold two public hearings regarding Electric Rate Schedule, Low-Income Senior-Disabled Discount Program, Purchase Policy, Pole Contact Rate Schedule, and Commissioner Compensation Policy. Said public hearings are scheduled for Tuesday March 2, 2021 at the Willapa Operations Auditorium in Raymond and Tuesday March 16, 2021 at the Peninsula Operations Center, both to begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, District Offices are closed and in person attendance is not available.
PUD No. 2 invites all public participation to view the meetings online via Zoom. Video and phone access can be found at the District’s website: www.pacificpud.org.
Customer-Owners of PUD No 2 of Pacific County are encouraged to participate in the policy setting of their utility.
