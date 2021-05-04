ROSBURG — Emily Saari to wed Luke Galloway on May 8.
Emily is the daughter of Robert and Becky Saari of Rosburg. Emily was homeschooled all of her elementary and secondary grades. She graduated high school in 2013. Emily took classes at Clatsop Community College, and received her associate’s degree. She then attended Northwest University in Kirkland and received her degree in Music Ministry in 2019. Shortly after graduation, Emily took a position in Klamath Falls, Oregon with Living Faith Fellowship as their children’s ministry director. This is where she met her husband-to-be, Luke! Emily enjoys painting, knitting, hanging out with family and friends, and helping with children. She has volunteered countless hours raising money for the Astoria Rescue Mission.
Luke is a sixth generation Oregonian, the son of Timothy and Sharon Galloway. He spent some of his childhood years in Taiwan before moving back to Sunriver, Oregon. He graduated from Bend Senior School in 2012. Three years later, Luke joined the Air National Guard. He spent his time training at Lackland Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston/Travis AFB. Luke went to work full-time for the base recently and changed from medical to communications. Luke spends some of his free time working with troubled youth through the Citizens for Safe Schools. He believes everyone should give up their time to help guide the younger generation.
Their wedding will be held at Valley Bible Church in Rosburg on May 8 at 2 p.m. The couple plans to reside in Klamath Falls, Oegon. Emily will continue her Children’s Ministry at the church while Luke continues his training in the Air Force. They plan to take a late honeymoon to Hawaii after Luke finishes his next five-month training in communications.
