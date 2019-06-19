ASTORIA — Englund Marine & Industrial is celebrating its 75th year in business this year.
On Friday, July 19, in celebration of the milestone, the company will be hosting a “Thank You” event at each of their seven retail stores.
There will be drawings, giveaways, and deals on clothing, boots and raingear. All customers, community members and suppliers are encouraged to stop by, join in the festivities, and take advantage of the sale prices.
Englund Marine was founded July 22, 1944, by Axel and Freda Englund in a small storefront at the foot of 15th Street in Astoria. It continues today as a family-run business. Axel’s son, Jon Englund, is the current CEO. There are also four grandsons active in the company: Kurt Englund works at the Astoria store and is the company’s president; Jay Englund manages the Raft Shop in Warrenton; Dean Fleck is manager at the Newport, Oregon, store and Mark Fleck manages the Coos Bay, Oregon, store.
The company has grown to include seven retail stores in Washington, Oregon and Northern California.
They also operate a life raft certification and repack station in Warrenton, as well as three wholesale warehouses in Oregon, Arizona and Montana.
Englund Marine prides itself in being the go-to store in their communities for boating, outdoor clothing and industrial products. The company has products for commercial and recreational fishermen, professional tradesmen, and weekend warriors. They also have full-service rigging shops for fabrication, splicing, custom rigging and hydraulics in two of the seven store locations.
If you have questions, call 503-325-4341.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.