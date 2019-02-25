CHENEY — Several Pacific County students were recently named to Eastern Washington University's fall quarter Dean's List. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receives a GPA of 3.5 or better is placed on the Dean's List.
Tayler Ford of Naselle
Kaitlyn Doyle of Raymond
Alyssa Mcgill of South Bend
Carla Meliton-Viveros of South Bend
