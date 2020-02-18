CHENEY — Eastern Washington University named several Pacific County residents to its fall 2019 Dean's List. Undergraduate students must earn 12 quality hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better to be placed on the Dean's List.
Ilwaco: Reese Tynkila
Menlo: Michael Hagar
Raymond: Jayce Freeman, Tysen Stephens
South Bend: Crystal Hagar, Alyssa Mcgill, Karley Reidinger
