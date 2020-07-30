SEAVIEW — Catholic Community Services is coordinating food delivery sites with Pacific Coast Fruit Company at St. Mary Parish, 4700 Pacific Way in Seaview from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 8.
These are boxes of fresh, perishable foods for people in need due to covid-19.
There will be two different boxes: 1. dairy box; 2. dairy, lunchmeat and vegetables.
The food is free, with no identification or registration required.
