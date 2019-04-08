ROSBURG — A Fashion Show and Tea Party will be held at the Valley Bible Church at 3 p.m. on April 28. Dresses made by the local Dress-a-Girl program will be on display and modeled by local young ladies.
This is a fundraising event in support of 7-year old Sophia Van Winkle who suffers from Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS). Tickets for the event are $10 and money received will go to the Lacey Firefighters Charity-Sophia Hope Fund.
Tickets for the Fashion Show and Tea Party can be purchased from Diana (360) 465-2800, Becky (360) 465-2260 or Pearl (360) 465-2347.
If no one is available at the time of your call, you are requested to leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible. Tickets purchased prior to April 15 will reportedly be matched up to $50,000. To learn more about Sophia, readers may go online to mold2miracle.com.
Dress-a-Girl programs in Cathlamet and Rosburg are part of an international foundation whose goal is to create dresses for girls at risk in high poverty areas throughout the world. The Fashion Show and Tea Party is an opportunity to share the talents of these local volunteer women and their beautiful dresses while having fun and helping little Sophia. Dress making kits will be available for anyone interested in joining the program.
The Valley Bible Church is located at 4723 State Route 4 about two miles east of the Deep River Bridge and three miles west of the Rosburg Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.