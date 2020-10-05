NASELLE — Anne-Mari Paster, president of Finlandia Foundation National (FFN), along with seven other Finlandia staff, trustees and members, visited several locations in the Naselle area on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Members of the FFN contingent traveled from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland.
The FFN is considered the most important source of support for Finnish culture in the U.S. Its stated mission is, “To sustain both Finnish-American culture in the United States and the ancestral tie with Finland by raising funds for grants and scholarships, initiating innovative national programs and networking with local chapters.”
“First of all, we came to Portland because we had our board meeting there,” Paster said. “So, we have four trustees here and the rest of them joined by Zoom. We had a board meeting all day yesterday and then in the evening we met with the local people in Portland and today in Astoria and Naselle. Our objective for this year is to connect and find our own community and meet with people and so that’s why we are here. It has been a very, very interesting and good trip.
“Last week we had our joint chapter meeting where, with some 35 members participating, one of the most pressing issues was really connecting and learning how Finlandia Foundation National can assist and nurture chapters development and existence, and programs, and specifically during these difficult times.”
Trustee Tim Nurvala added, “It’s really beneficial for us as a national foundation to understand the needs of Finnish America and to meet the people and to understand what other people’s visions are for the future. You know, it helps really inform our decisions as well. What we do and where we put our resources. It also gives us a great sense of history. We’ve been really thrilled with learning so much more about this part of the country and how special it is.”
The tour included the Naselle Community Center, the Appelo Archives and the historic Ullakko family farm. The Finnish-American Folk Festival Committee hosted the tour of the community center and displayed many mementos from past FinnFest’s held in Naselle since 1982. The Archives Center provided refreshments and displayed their artifacts, historical records and photos and their Finnish library room. Steve and Audrey Ullakko hosted the tour of the Ullakko family farm.
The visit was an important opportunity for the local area to display its pride in the Finnish heritage of many of its residents to this national organization. To that end, it was a successful endeavor based on the numerous favorable comments by the visiting FFN members.
In addition to President Paster and Nurvala, the visitors included: Maria Kizirian, executive assistant; Katariina Lehtonen, trustee; Dirk Schulback, trustee and treasurer; Pirjo Schulbach, member; Sabrina Linnala, FFN Guest; and Elizabeth Kennedy, member.
