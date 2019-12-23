OCEAN PARK — The Peninsula Chapter Women of the Moose in Ocean Park recently presented a check for just over $5,000 to Charlotte Paliani and Michael Goldberg of the Ocean Park Food Bank. The donation came from the proceeds of a dessert auction and balloon raffle held on Dec 7. Angela Ross was the event chairwoman. Left to right are Jacqueline Holland, chapter sr. regent; Angela Ross, chairwoman; Charlotte Paliani, food bank sec-treasurer; Michael Goldberg, food bank president; Nicole Forland, chapter sec-treasurer.