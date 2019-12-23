PENINSULA — The Loren H. Corder Foundation received $56,299 in donations to date with every food bank goal being met and exceeded.
Those generous donations came from 116 people, businesses, organizations and local area clubs. The range of those donations went from $25 to $15,000.
“With such a tremendous turnout by the community our foundation will likely add more funds raising that match level beyond the $10,000 for each food bank originally pledged,” Chuck Mikkola, foundation treasurer, said.
The breakdown per food bank as of Dec. 23: Chinook $14,621, Ilwaco $15,519, and Ocean Park $23,157.
Overall, when the Loren Corder Foundation adds in their money, this challenge has raised a grand total of at least $90,000.
