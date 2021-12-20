Left to right: Jenna Manchester and Carol Ham of the Pacific County Democrats present a donation to Ilwaco food bank volunteer Greg Pothier as other volunteers Sherri Housley and Rachel Gana look on Friday, Dec. 10 in Ilwaco. The donation was one of five to Pacific County food banks. Food bank volunteers said they anticipate a spike in those seeking help during the holiday season.
• Chinook Food Bank, P.O. Box 243, Chinook, WA 98614
• Ilwaco Food Bank, P.O. Box 494, Ilwaco, WA 98624
• Ocean Park Food Bank, P.O. Box 907, Ocean Park, WA 98640
ILWACO — Hunger has no season, and hard times for those in need rises when the temperature drops.
Food banks along the Long Beach Peninsula have been serving more in recent months, volunteers say, with significant spikes around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday.
“It’s changed a lot. Right now it’s around 100 people each week. Around Thanksgiving, we had almost 160 on that day,” said Ilwaco food bank volunteer Greg Pothier.
“The last week before Christmas will be similar. It will be huge day with cars parked up the street.”
Donations are always welcome, but especially needed during this time of the year when more are seeking help. The food bank receives ‘about five pallets’ of monthly donations from Northwest Harvest and Coastal Harvest.
“Then we buy everything else, a lot of bread and protein. About $100 week on bread alone,” Greg said.
The food bank serves a diverse clientele, with most experiencing a temporary need.
“The people that come in are very nice and thankful,” Greg said. “A lot of them are just kind of in between stuff, some are retirees living on social security that just don’t have enough money for everything, especially with the rent so high.”
