The Pacific County Food Council Coalition is a newly formed coalition that utilizes community collaboration and county-wide resources to ensure food security and healthy food access across Pacific County. The coalition is conducting an online survey to identify gaps in community nutrition and where its services are most needed.
The links below lead to a 15-question survey that can take up to 5 minutes to complete. It is designed to assist in ensuring all county residents are receiving access to healthy food without barriers or limitations.
"This survey is made possible through multi-sector collaboration," the coalition said in a press release. "We want to thank our food banks, food distribution centers, churches and multiple community partners for coming together to ensure everyone living, working or visiting in Pacific County is fed.
"We encourage all Pacific County residents to partake in this survey regardless of age or economic status."
For questions, or to receive hard copies of the survey, contact Allison Graves at agraves@co.pacific.wa.us.
