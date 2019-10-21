OYSTERVILLE — “When I was seven,” says singer-songwriter Fred Carter, “my father took me to my first music lesson.”
The instrument his father chose for him was an unusual one for a boy so young, but what happened next set him on the musical path he has followed throughout his lifetime.
He will be telling (and playing) his story from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse.
“I have two brothers and a sister,” Carter said. “We are all musical. Each of us plays one or more instruments. But I’m the only one who took music lessons. My dad had me start early and I continued until I graduated from high school.”
When asked why he thought he was the only one in the family to receive such a gift, he said, “I don’t know.”
This lecture is the second in the six-part 2019 fall series that explores legacies from our families. The public is invited to attend and to participate in the question and answer period following the talk.
