OYSTERVILLE — “The timing of pianist Jung Sun Kang’s 3 p.m. concert at the Oysterville Church on Saturday, April 13, could not have been more providential,” according to Oysterville Restoration Foundation trustee Cyndy Hayward. “Her performance marks the beginning of a year-long tribute to Oysterville’s 165th anniversary, for it was April 12, 1854 that Robert Espy and Isaac Clark paddled their canoe to Shoalwater Bay’s western shore and founded the town.”
Currently an April resident at Willapa Bay AiR in Oysterville, Kang is a composer, harpsichordist, pianist and educator. She received a bachelor of music degree from Ewha University in her native country, South Korea, and a doctorate from the Eastman School of Music in New York.
She is an avid performer and suggested, even before her arrival on the Peninsula, that she would like to do a concert at the historic Oysterville Church.
Her background is impressive. She has given concerts in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. Her music has been commissioned by Fromm New Music Players, Brave New Works, Shakespeare and Company, and Trio Aporia, among others, and she has received awards from the British Harpsichord Society and Warren Benson Forum on Creativity, as well as a Leonard Bernstein Fellowship from Tanglewood Music Center.
Her program on Saturday will include some of her favorite jazz-infused classical piano music.
“In addition to featuring Russian composer/pianist Nikolai Kupustin, I will pay tribute to David Bowie in my newest transcription, Life on Mars?” says Kang. “And I will give a glimpse of Chick Corea’s heart and mind through his genre-crossing music in children’s songs.”
Of her month-long stay at Willapa Bay AiR, Dr. Kang says, “I will use this residency to solidify my vision and technique. Also, the recognition of Willapa Bay AiR will help me strengthen my network and will give me the name cache to knock on more doors.”
The concert begins at 3 p.m. and is free to the public.
