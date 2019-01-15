MENLO — Beginning this month, the Willapa River Beekeeping Club (WRBC) will be offering free introductory classes for those interested in starting in hobby beekeeping.
These classes are designed to provide the basic knowledge and technical skills needed by first-time to novice beekeepers along with helpful information and beekeeping tips.
The classes will be held on a monthly basis, with each class including a segment on what should be done with your bees each month.
Monthly informational handouts will include an outline of the lecture as well as hive management activities for the current month.
This month’s presentation is an overview of hobby beekeeping including recommendations for hive configuration, tools and protective gear, sources of beekeeping supplies and honeybee, and reading references.
Classes start promptly at 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month at the Menlo Fire Hall in Menlo.
Due to limited space, class size is limited to 20 students, so pre-registration is suggested.
Call Paul or Gail at 360-942-5515 and leave a message.
Class dates for 2019 are: Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17.
