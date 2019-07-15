ILWACO — Each year, the Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge awards a scholarship to a graduate of a local high school as a way of supporting a student working towards a career in outdoor studies, wildlife management and related subjects.
For 2019, the Friends group announced there are two recipients of the $1,500 scholarship.
Jacob Eaton, a graduate of Naselle High School, is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and nature. Growing up in a logging family had a big impact on Eaton’s ambitions in life.
“When I had to choose a career to pursue coming out of high school, I decided that I wanted to be outdoors for my job so that I know I will enjoy it,” says Eaton.
“Both of my grandpas have worked in the logging business and have had a part in why I like to hunt and fish. I first looked at Fish and Game but later decided that forestry would be a better fit for me. Growing up in a community that has relied heavily on the timber industry, I feel that I can provide insight to increase the sustainability of the environment and forests.”
Eaton will attend either Oregon State University or Grays Harbor Community College.
Jeb Sheldon, an Ilwaco High School graduate, lists fishing, hunting, noxious weed removal, trash clean-up, game animal behavior and helping youth experience the outdoors as his top priorities.
Sheldon has much outdoor experience, having worked with this grandfather on spartina eradication in Willapa Bay.
“The experience taught me the importance of being a steward of your estuary. My grandpa instilled the value of conservation in me at a very young age through these projects. My future will be in the oyster industry on Willapa Bay. Farming shellfish requires you to maintain your beds, which means maintaining the health of the ecosystem,” says Sheldon.
Sheldon plans on attending Washington State University to study under James Durfey’s ag tech program, and earning a minor in aquaculture from University of Idaho.
Congratulations to both recipients of the 2019 scholarship, and best wishes for a fine future.
The Friends organization is pleased to offer aid to outstanding young people who want to make their love of the outdoors a career path.
Information on the annual scholarships is available through high school counselors at www.friendsofwillaparefuge.org.
