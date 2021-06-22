PACIFIC COUNTY— Pacific County Human Services has received $1.1 million from the Department of Commerce to provide rental and utility assistance to people impacted by covid-19.
The aim of this funding is to prevent eviction and maintain housing stability for individuals and families who have rent and utility payment arrears due to a reduction in income, reduced work hours or other impacts from the pandemic.
This program has been active since the beginning of May this year, according to a press release. Since then, the rental assistance team has received and processed $127,711 in rent and utility assistance.
“We are really keen to get applications from tenants who have back rent and outstanding bill payments to make,” Kate Cooper, program manager said. “Covid-19 has hit so many people and for many the pandemic has affected them financially. If you are in this situation, we want to hear from you! Landlords can also begin the application process with their tenant.”
To qualify for this assistance, there are income requirements described as Annual Median Income limits. For example, for a family of two the income limit to be eligible for assistance is $45,200, for a family of four its $56,500. If you qualify you may be eligible for up to 12 months rental arrears assistance and three months future rent payment.
“The aim of this assistance is to help people stay in their homes,’ Cooper said. “With the eviction moratorium set to end on June 30th, we want to help tenants and landlords get up to date on rent payments so reducing the need for eviction.”
The team particularly wanting to reach Black, Indigenous and people of color as these communities have been disproportionately impacted by covid-19. In order to achieve this, Pacific County Human Services have partnered with Pacific County Immigration Support to help reach marginalized groups.
If you would like to apply for assistance or find out more you can visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com/rental--utility-assistance.html or email rentassistance@co.pacific.wa.us or call 360-214-9996.
