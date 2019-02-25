ILWACO — Is your nonprofit organization gambling with Washington state laws?
Did you know only certain nonprofit organizations can hold raffles? Did you know there are rules about the type and frequency of raffles, even the amount you are allowed to raise? Did you know you need to notify local police before you select a winner? What about wine pulls and other fundraising games of chance? What are the rules in Washington State?
The South Pacific County Community Foundation is bringing the Washington Gambling Commission to teach a free one-hour class on Wednesday, Feb 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Email info@spccf.org or call Kathleen Sayce 360-642-5292 for more information.
