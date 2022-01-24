ROSBURG — All of the necessary permits have now been received and members of the Deep River American Legion Post are making preparations for their annual Crab and Oyster Feed. This year, the event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Rosburg Hall.
“This is not one of those crab dinners where customers run in to eat and then run out as fast as possible to make way for another group of diners,” said Past Post Commander Ken Elliott. “Our patrons receive an entire evening of activities that includes a happy hour, a meal of crab, all-you-can-eat oysters, baked beans, potato salad, and coleslaw; a raffle; and a dance.”
Ticket cost for the event is $28 a person and will be required for entry. Drink tickets will be $1 for soft drinks and $3 for beer, wine and mixed drinks.
For those ticket holders with ambulatory disabilities and needing more time for entry and seating, the doors will be open at 5:45 p.m. For all other ticket holders, the doors will open at 6 p.m.
Happy hour is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. with the meal beginning at 7 p.m. The raffle begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by the dance at 9 p.m. Seating is on a first come basis, so, as the long-time patrons know, it is best to get to the hall when the doors first open at 6 p.m.
This year, there are numerous items to be raffled off that include: a live beef; a five shot, 12-gauge Remington 870 shotgun; a salmon rod and reel; a crockpot; a cord of seasoned fir firewood; gift cards at local businesses; golf lessons; pickled fish, summer sausage and Polish sausage; a kegerator; a bucket of various liquors; yard ornaments and other items.
Dance music will be provided by “The Bloody Pirates” Layton and Pam Elliott.
This annual event is the major fundraiser for the Post’s activities supporting veterans, their families, local students and community members in need.
Ticket sales are limited to 199 to make sure there is comfortable seating room for everyone. There are still a limited number of tickets available for those who haven’t yet obtained theirs and can be purchased through Ken Elliott (360-465-2274), or Nick Nikkila (360-465-2595). For those who are unable to be present but want to participate in the raffle, tickets can be purchased for $1 apiece or six for $5 from those same above-named individuals. Winners don’t have to be present as long as their tickets are filled out and legible.
