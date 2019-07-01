ABERDEEN — Grays Harbor College announced students from Pacific County who qualified for the 2019 Spring Quarter President’s List. Students must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better to be eligible for the list. They are:
Kamryn Adkins, Maria Arellanochavez, Bryanne Baker, Berkley Barnum, Brittney Buchanan, Anganette Carney, Brittany Church, Cassidy Clevenger, Alexandra Conner, Kaden Coty, Donna Dipace, Kaitlyn Doyle, Katelyn Doyle, Patrick Edwards, Columbus Enslow, Chase Flemetis, Sarah Grajales, Avery Harland, Myranda Heckard, Allyson Hjembo, Bailey Houk, Lindsay Hunt, Megan Johnson, Jack Jordan, Mary Grace Karlsvik, Thomas Lagergren, Stan Lapinoja, Guadalupe Leon, Anatereza Leonluna, Paola Loza, Trisheal Morris, Britney Patrick, Erin Pickar, Daisy Rojas, Brian Sida, Angel Sierrafigueroa, Brenda Smith, Brooke Spoor, Tina Sypaphay, Lisa Trudell, Makenna Williams, and Hannah Wirkkala.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.