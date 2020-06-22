ABERDEEN — Grays Harbor College will celebrate its students’ academic achievements with a virtual graduation ceremony on June 26 at 6 p.m.
“While a bit different than an in- person ceremony, we are committed to providing an experience as close to it as possible for our students, their families, and their friends,” GHC President Jim Minkler said. The ceremony will highlight Top Scholars, Student of Year, and Faculty of the Year. It will include speeches from GHC’s president as well as keynote speaker, Ben Winkelman, mayor of Hoquiam, and recognize the individual accomplishments of each of the graduates.
“We encourage all students to start thinking outside of the box for how they can celebrate their accomplishments with their families. Perhaps hold a virtual viewing party with family and friends,” Minkler said. The live ceremony will take place on June 26, but the ceremony will be available online anytime. Information on graduation and the online ceremony can be accessed at ghc.edu/graduation. Graduates who would like to participate in an in-person graduation ceremony, in addition to the virtual graduation, are invited to do so in June 2021.
“To all of our graduates, congratulations on this accomplishment! We hope as many people as possible join us in celebrating our remarkable, overcome-all-challenges, GHC class of 2020,” Minkler said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.