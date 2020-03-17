The Celebration of Life for Kenneth “Kenny” Gierke that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange, has been canceled.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crabbers struggling after Jessie's failure
- WDFW: Clam season not being canceled
- Solomon and Homer: Friends for life, and beyond
- Pacific County activates Emergency Operations Center Level 1
- Teacher's union fights for $60,500; district says money isn't theirs
- Obituary: Marion Marsh
- Shoalwater treasure: A priceless discovery
- Closures, cancellations and postponements
- Obituary: Mitchell Flane Reed
- New cab service comes to the Peninsula
Images
Videos
Commented
- Obituary: Judy Torppa (1)
- Column: Is it time to give ranked-choice voting a try? (1)
- Brandon Patton With Real Estate Market Leaders is Changing the Real Estate Business (1)
- Shobitam, One of the Fastest Growing Indian Ethnic Wear Brand in the US, Releases Shobitam Signature Collections, to Celebrate International Women's Day and 1 Year Anniversary (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.