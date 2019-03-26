ABERDEEN — Grays Harbor College announced students from Pacific County who qualified for the 2019 Winter Quarter President’s List. Students must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better to be eligible for the list. They are:
Kamryn Adkins, Maria Arellanochavez, Bryanne Baker, Berkley Barnum, Linda Beldingconnolly, Enrique Benavidez, Kenzy Boothe, Anganette Carney, Sarah Chapman, Cassidy Clevenger, Alexandra Conner, Kaden Coty, Christopher Crain, Johanna Crow, Donna Dipace, Kaitlyn Doyle, Katelyn Doyle, Patrick Edwards, Columbus Enslow, Lluvia Figueroa, Chase Flemetis, Reese Garcia, Brandi Gardner, Kenneth Gerow, Sarah Grajales, Avery Harland, Amber Hines, Christa Hoff, Bailey Houk, Taryn Irwin, Darian Jacot, Sarah Johnson, Megan Johnson, Raina Jones, Jack Jordan, Mary Grace Karlsvik, Thomas Lagergren, Anatereza Leonluna, Paola Loza, Christopher Maddux, Erika Morales, Britney Patrick, Marsha Poulsen, Daisy Rojas, Tonde Rowlette, Brenda Santiago, Angel Sierrafigueroa, Tina Sypaphay, Lisa Trudell, Makenna Williams, and Robert Wilson.
