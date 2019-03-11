ROSBURG — The annual “Super Sale” is scheduled for the Grays River Valley Center at Johnson Park on Saturday, March 23. The Super Sale, a sort of garage sale on steroids, will feature items of all types from antiques to crafts located throughout the center.
“Some 15 vendors have already reserved spaces for this year’s Super Sale,” said Center President Shondra Ware. “If you are looking for a venue to sell whatever it is you have, this should be high on your list. As long as it is legal to do so, it can be sold here.”
Spaces are still available. A 6-foot by 10-foot space costs $10 and if extra spaces are needed, they can be rented for $5 each. A limited number of tables are available from the center or sellers are welcome to bring their own tables. Persons interested in reserving a space are requested to contact the center by calling 360-465-3510. If no one is available at the time to answer the phone, leave a voice message and the call will be returned by center personnel.
The sale is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The United Methodist Church will be having a bake sale at the center. Lunch items such as hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for sale in the cafeteria. A special feature this year will be a booth displaying dresses made by the local branch of the international “Dress a Girl” charitable program.
The Super Sale has been a “go-to” event for garage sale aficionados in past years with a large number of local residents and out of area visitors looking for that special item they just have to have.
The Grays River Valley Center is located up the hill across State Route 4 from the Rosburg Store in the community of Rosburg, located along State Route 4 11 miles east of Naselle and five miles west of Grays River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.