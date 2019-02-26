SOUTH BEND — The fifth “Guns and Hoses” Basketball game will take place on Saturday, March 19.
The popular, family-friendly annual fundraiser pits local firefighters against local police, and gives spectators a chance to win raffle prizes, including a Traeger Wood Pellet Grill donated by Dennis Company, a 55” Roku Smart TV and a Duo Plus Instant Pot. Proceeds support students who are pursuing careers in emergency medicine, fire science and and law enforcement.
“Each year our sponsorships have increased and attendance has basically doubled, and this year we again have outstanding community support,” Guns and Hoses President Mark McClain said in a press release. McClain said the non-profit organization formed to honor local emergency responders for their community outreach work, while encouraging young people to become first responders.
The game takes place at 6 p.m. at Koplitz Field House. For more information, visit the Guns and Hoses Facebook page.
