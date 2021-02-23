ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco has launched a new website, a “one-stop shop for finding out about upcoming events, donating, or learning about our current exhibits.”
The award-winning institution is a remarkable regional asset, with displays devoted to everything from the Chinook Tribe to salmon fishing, along with an extensive book and photo collection.
The new website also makes it easy to become a member. “Whether you are a community member looking to connect with fellow history lovers, a membership is the easiest and quickest way to show your support for the work they do,” the museum said in a press release.
Individual memberships start at $25/year and family memberships start at $40/year.
For complete information, see columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.