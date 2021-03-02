RAYMOND — Jim and Carolyn Hillery of Raymond are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on March 4, with a family-only celebration due to covid. They were married on March 4, 1961.
We are sorry that these crazy kids can’t celebrate with all of their friends, yet!
Happy anniversary!
