ROSBURG — The Rosburg Community Club (RCC) will be hosting their annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Rosburg Hall. A variety of vendors will be there with holiday items as well as various crafts and goods for sale.
A luncheon featuring chicken, various salads, rolls, dessert and beverages will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost for the full luncheon is $7 with food items also available for purchase a la carte.
The bazaar also includes a sale of bakery items prepared by the ladies of the RCC as well as a White Elephant sale of new and like new items.
A few vendor tables are still available for a $10 fee per table. Vendors interested in participating in the bazaar should contact Sonja Kruse (465-2251).
The RCC is a service organization which supports scholarships for local students, maintenance of the Rosburg Hall, use of the Hall by local residents and organizations, and maintenance of the Rosburg Cemetery.
To reach the Rosburg Hall, turn south off State Route 4 at the Rosburg Store onto Altoona-Pillar Rock Road. Travel approximately 300 yards and take the turnoff to the right just before the Grays River bridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.