Raymond School District (RSD) Superintendent Steve Holland has announced that he is retiring from the school district at the end of the current school year, after 18 years with the district.
The decision comes after he suffered a heart attack in February. Once he departs, he will spend time enjoying life with his family, but his storied career will live on with the legacy he leaves behind.
Coming to Raymond
In 2003, Holland leaped across the state, moving from the small town of Orient that had a population of just over 100 people to Raymond. In Orient he had been doubling as the school’s principal and superintendent. Before taking the job at Orient, Holland worked for the Colville School District as a teacher for seven years.
“Prior to that, I had five years [working] in military intelligence and a year and a half or so as a stockbroker. I guess I couldn’t find anything I was good at [until I went into education],” Holland chuckled.
Changes
Since his arrival, the district as a whole has made tremendous achievements, all of which he feels honored to be a part of. He credits every staff member, student, and even the community for helping the district progress to where it is 18 years later.
“If you look at [academic accomplishments], we now have an auto shop which we didn’t use to have [which] was kind of a big deal [for the district],” Holland said. “We [also] have art classes put in and big changes as far as real academic type classes. We have more math than we used to [like] calculus. We teach calculus, and the kids get college credit through Central Washington University.”
He continued, “another big change has also been the ability for kids to take online classes [but] of course this year is different. If you have a class you like [but] we don’t offer it, well now we can get them online, and they can take that course.”
Career highlights
Holland’s career has stretched through several school districts over the course of 30 years, soon to be 31, but some of his most cherished accomplishments have come while working at RSD.
“It may sound a bit strange, but [one is] getting the football field up and running,” Holland said. “When I got here, there was grass, and there was an asphalt track, and that was it. So working with staff and pulling together people that have the skills and pulling the resources to make that happen, that was a big deal [to me].”
He continued, “that’s when we got stands in place because we didn’t have those and [installed] lights. Our building class built the concession stand out there, and it was done by the kids. So those types of things [were] a big deal [to me].
One of Holland’s more recent accomplishments has been the cooperation between his district and the South Bend School District to build a career and technology center at the Port of Willapa Harbor.
“Right now, we are still building it, but I think it’s going to be a really big deal [which is] the technology center,” Holland said. “We got sort of slowed down by Covid-19, but that’s going to be open in the second semester [of this school year]. So here at the end of January, we are going to be able to use that.”
He continued, “so that’s exciting, and it’s going to have all sorts of equipment in it from welding to plasma cutting to pipe bending. It’s going to be amazing, and we are going to have an open house once it’s up and running. That’s going to be wonderful for the kids.”
Over his career at Raymond, Holland has also cherished several other highlights, including the districts 1 to 1 program that has provided every student in the district with a laptop for school work.
“We were one of the first; I think we were number two in the state,” Holland said. “Now we have computers out with every kid during this time. That was kind of a big deal when we did it. It was leading edge or bleeding edge, whichever you want. The fact we were able to set up for that, I think, made it easier for us to go to remote learning.”
Legacy of a humble man
No one knows Holland quite like Raymond High School Principal Dave Vetter, who also started with the district during 2003. After almost two decades of working alongside one another, they have become a finely tuned engine running on all cylinders, and Holland’s departure is weighing heavy on his colleague.
“[Steve] is the most honorable and humble nurturing man I have ever met,” Vetter said. “He has definitely made the RSD one of the top school districts in the state and has certainly made me who I am today as a man and as an educator. I cannot tell [anyone] what high esteem I hold that man in. Whether it be as an educator or human being, he is so humble about all he does.”
He continued, “down to every student, and every last staff member, he puts their concerns first. When I first started working at the district, he adopted the phrase ‘whatever students need,’ and he lives by that, and because he lives by that, we all live by that. He is an amazing man, and I am probably one of the few people in the world who have seen him tear up many times as he talked with compassion about a student’s situation.”
Only a short drive away in neighboring South Bend, School District Superintendent Jon Tienhaara has also been reflecting on Holland’s departure, a gentleman he holds to only the highest regards.
“Personally, I am really going to miss Steve,” Tienhaara said. “He and I have worked closely these last several years on several joint projects between our two districts. There have been many times I have picked up the phone and called him with various questions, and he is always ready to help. His experience, knowledge, and leadership has had a big impact in our area. More importantly, Steve is a great guy. It’s going to be very different not having him in the superintendent chair over at Raymond. I wish he and his wife the very best in retirement.”
Last words of an icon
One of the most challenging questions for educators to answer is ‘is there is anything you’d like to say to the community, students, and staff you have worked with?” Holland, choking up and tearing up, was able to muscle out a response.
“I just hope they continue moving forward, this is a great field, and it’s so important our kids get a fair start and a solid start,” Holland said. “I think we’ve got strong programs in place, got staff in place, and we’ve got a good problem-solving process that we use to keep on progressing like they have been. They all have been a pleasure to work with and to work for.”
“This was a heck of a way to end a career,” Holland added.
