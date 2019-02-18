NEWBERG, Ore. — Hope Bellinger of Ocean Park, a junior, was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2018 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Hope is a junior in the William Penn Honors Program, majoring in theater arts. She played the role of Jane in the Theater Department’s recent production of the musical “Jane Eyre.” She is the daughter of the Peninsula’s Steve and Jeanne Bellinger.
Bellinger is well known to local audiences for her work with the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists (PAPA). She has had key roles in “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Into the Woods” and the title role in “Cinderella.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.