NASELLE — There will be a hunter’s education class covering firearms and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility taught at the Naselle High School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 9 through July 13. Register online at wdfw.wa.gov under the Hunter Education link. Contact Capt. Dan Chadwick at 360-581-3337 for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.