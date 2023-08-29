Class 63 2023.jpg

Ilwaco High School Class of 1963 recently celebrated a 60-year reunion. The event took place Friday evening, Aug. 18, at the Salt Restaurant at the Port of Ilwaco.

Nearly 40 guests were in attendance, with 18 being ’63 classmates. A social hour was followed by a buffet-style dinner featuring beer-battered rockfish and salmon chowder.

