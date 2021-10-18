Ilwaco High School's choir group is set to participate in the finale of a national choir competition this Sunday, and were one of just a handful of choirs from across the country to make the cut.
The IHS choir is competing in America's Got Choirs, a virtual forum that is showcasing the choral talent from across the country. This first season of the show is highlighting high school choirs, which are "the embodiment of teamwork, resilience, talent, diversity, hope, and positivity."
Choirs from throughout the United States were invited to enter the competition by submitting a song performance that was recorded and performed during the 2020 academic year. The entries were judged by a panel of leading choral experts, including Dr. Charlene Archibeque, the first woman in the U.S. to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting in 1969.
IHS is one of 10 schools shortlisted to take part in the America's Got Choirs Grand Finale Event on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. PT, when the winner will be announced. Ilwaco performed Pink's "A Million Dreams" as its song entry.
The winning school will be awarded a $2,500 cash prize and the America's Got Choirs 2021 Award. Each of the top 10 semifinalists will have their entry broadcast during the finale, receive a semifinalist plaque, and receive a 15-minute clinic session with one of the contest's judges. Smaller cash prizes will also be given out in a number of subcategories, including best creative visuals and best soloist.
