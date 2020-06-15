ILWACO — Ilwaco High School Principal Dave Tobin served as master of ceremonies at a June 11 presentation of scholarships awards to the seniors of 2020.

These are the scholarship sponsors and this year’s recipients:

Masons Lodge of Ilwaco Scholarship: Katherine Johnson, Daysi Gonzalez-Sebastian

Luke Jensen Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Reynolds

Norman Lee Cross Country Scholarship: Estella Sheldon, Tristan Trudell

Pacific County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputies Association Scholarship: Zackere Brundage

Pacific County Guns and Hose Scholarship: Harshil Thiry

Ocean Beach Hospital Foundation Scholarship: Sophia Marsh, Melissa Merino-Ortez

Beach Barons Scholarship: Adam Sonntag

Women of the Moose Scholarship: Emma Lake

Peninsula Moose Lodge Scholarship: Blake Kukula, Adam Sonntag, Tristan Trudell

Surfside Homeowners Association Scholarship: Blake Kukula, Alexandrea Carper, Estella Sheldon

South Pacific County Firefighters Local #3999 Scholarship: Adam Sonntag, Zack Brundage

Pacific County Bar Association Scholarship: Olivia Reynolds, Adam Sonntag, TaeLynn McKay, Daysi Gonzales-Sebastian

New Life Church Scholarship: Wylie McHale

Surfside Golf Association Scholarship: Blake Kukula and Brendan Chabot

Max K. Evans Memorial Scholarship: Estella Sheldon

Stan and Darlene Sorenson Scholarship: Kaine Brown

SW Pacific County Peninsula Rotary Foundation Scholarship: Calvin Baze, Alexandrea Carper, Parker Kaech, Serena Kuhn, Estella Sheldon, Harshil Thiry

Silent Key Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Reynolds, Serena Kuhn

Motivated to Succeed Scholarship: Tristan Trudell

Bank of the Pacific’s Sidney R. Snyder Scholarship: Alexandrea Carper

American Association of University Women Willapacific Branch Scholarship: Alexandrea Carper, Sunny Kemmer, and Olivia Reynolds

Joe Lux Memorial Scholarship: Julia Corsi, Katherine Johnson, Estella Sheldon, Harshil Thiry

Ilwaco Sports Boosters: Parker Kaech, Brenden Chabot, Blake Kukula, Calvin Baze, Daniel Whiting, Tristan Trudell, Estella Sheldon, Sunny Kemmer, Serena Kuhn, Sophia Marsh, Alex Carper, Wylie McHale

Inez Kertson Memorial Scholarship: TaeLynn McKay, Adam Sonntag, Harshil Thiry

Ilwaco Wrestling Federation Scholarship: Serena Kuhn, Jack Marshman

Dylan Jude Memorial Scholarship: Calvin Baze

Patterned Speed Horse Association Scholarship: Wylie McHale

WIAA Smart Choices Scholarship: Estella Sheldon

Washington State Retired Teachers Association Scholarship: Tristan Trudell

Ocean Beach Education Foundation

Alexander and Anna Cody Scholarship: Calvin Baze, Parker Kaech, Adam Sonntag, Marissa Thompson

Mary Lou Mandel Scholarship: Emma Lake, Vicki Graham

John McGowan Memorial Scholarship: Oliva Reynolds

Julie Brown Memorial Scholarship: Estella Sheldon, Sophia Marsh, Melissa Merino-Ortiz

Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors

Dennis Family Scholarship: Zackere Brundage

Josephine Markham Millam: Jack Marshman

Margaret Myers Scholarship: Julia Corsi, Parker Kaech

Marie Hamilton Trust: Calvin Baze, Alex Carper, Brendan Chabot, Vicki Graham, Jasmine Hinojosa, Justice Jensen, Sunny Kemmer, Emma Lake, Wylie McHale, Olivia Reynolds, Estella Sheldon, Adam Sonntag, Marissa Thompson, Tristan Trudell, Daniel Whiting

Washington State Honors Award: Zackere Brundage, Brendan Chabot, Serena Kuhn, Gabriel Reed, Tristan Trudell

Seal of Biliteracy Award: Daysi Gonzales-Sebastian, Melissa Merino-Ortiz, Jessica Amaro

Gathering of Eagles Award: Alexandrea Carper, Blake Kukula, Harshil Thiry.

