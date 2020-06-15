ILWACO — Ilwaco High School Principal Dave Tobin served as master of ceremonies at a June 11 presentation of scholarships awards to the seniors of 2020.
These are the scholarship sponsors and this year’s recipients:
Masons Lodge of Ilwaco Scholarship: Katherine Johnson, Daysi Gonzalez-Sebastian
Luke Jensen Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Reynolds
Norman Lee Cross Country Scholarship: Estella Sheldon, Tristan Trudell
Pacific County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputies Association Scholarship: Zackere Brundage
Pacific County Guns and Hose Scholarship: Harshil Thiry
Ocean Beach Hospital Foundation Scholarship: Sophia Marsh, Melissa Merino-Ortez
Beach Barons Scholarship: Adam Sonntag
Women of the Moose Scholarship: Emma Lake
Peninsula Moose Lodge Scholarship: Blake Kukula, Adam Sonntag, Tristan Trudell
Surfside Homeowners Association Scholarship: Blake Kukula, Alexandrea Carper, Estella Sheldon
South Pacific County Firefighters Local #3999 Scholarship: Adam Sonntag, Zack Brundage
Pacific County Bar Association Scholarship: Olivia Reynolds, Adam Sonntag, TaeLynn McKay, Daysi Gonzales-Sebastian
New Life Church Scholarship: Wylie McHale
Surfside Golf Association Scholarship: Blake Kukula and Brendan Chabot
Max K. Evans Memorial Scholarship: Estella Sheldon
Stan and Darlene Sorenson Scholarship: Kaine Brown
SW Pacific County Peninsula Rotary Foundation Scholarship: Calvin Baze, Alexandrea Carper, Parker Kaech, Serena Kuhn, Estella Sheldon, Harshil Thiry
Silent Key Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Reynolds, Serena Kuhn
Motivated to Succeed Scholarship: Tristan Trudell
Bank of the Pacific’s Sidney R. Snyder Scholarship: Alexandrea Carper
American Association of University Women Willapacific Branch Scholarship: Alexandrea Carper, Sunny Kemmer, and Olivia Reynolds
Joe Lux Memorial Scholarship: Julia Corsi, Katherine Johnson, Estella Sheldon, Harshil Thiry
Ilwaco Sports Boosters: Parker Kaech, Brenden Chabot, Blake Kukula, Calvin Baze, Daniel Whiting, Tristan Trudell, Estella Sheldon, Sunny Kemmer, Serena Kuhn, Sophia Marsh, Alex Carper, Wylie McHale
Inez Kertson Memorial Scholarship: TaeLynn McKay, Adam Sonntag, Harshil Thiry
Ilwaco Wrestling Federation Scholarship: Serena Kuhn, Jack Marshman
Dylan Jude Memorial Scholarship: Calvin Baze
Patterned Speed Horse Association Scholarship: Wylie McHale
WIAA Smart Choices Scholarship: Estella Sheldon
Washington State Retired Teachers Association Scholarship: Tristan Trudell
Ocean Beach Education Foundation
Alexander and Anna Cody Scholarship: Calvin Baze, Parker Kaech, Adam Sonntag, Marissa Thompson
Mary Lou Mandel Scholarship: Emma Lake, Vicki Graham
John McGowan Memorial Scholarship: Oliva Reynolds
Julie Brown Memorial Scholarship: Estella Sheldon, Sophia Marsh, Melissa Merino-Ortiz
Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors
Dennis Family Scholarship: Zackere Brundage
Josephine Markham Millam: Jack Marshman
Margaret Myers Scholarship: Julia Corsi, Parker Kaech
Marie Hamilton Trust: Calvin Baze, Alex Carper, Brendan Chabot, Vicki Graham, Jasmine Hinojosa, Justice Jensen, Sunny Kemmer, Emma Lake, Wylie McHale, Olivia Reynolds, Estella Sheldon, Adam Sonntag, Marissa Thompson, Tristan Trudell, Daniel Whiting
Washington State Honors Award: Zackere Brundage, Brendan Chabot, Serena Kuhn, Gabriel Reed, Tristan Trudell
Seal of Biliteracy Award: Daysi Gonzales-Sebastian, Melissa Merino-Ortiz, Jessica Amaro
Gathering of Eagles Award: Alexandrea Carper, Blake Kukula, Harshil Thiry.
