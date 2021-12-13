ILWACO — On Dec. 8 the Ilwaco Fire Department held their annual Christmas party and award recognition event. Chief Jeff Archer announced the awards.
Paul Estrella was named Most Inspirational. Estrella joined IFD this year. He has quickly adapted to leading the department in Washington Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Information System electronic chart-writing along with providing excellent customer service skills to citizens. Estrella has a great personality and excels at leading by example. Not only has Estrella demonstrated eager ambitions to learn, he has exceeded expectations. Estrella is a recent graduate of Pacific County Fire District #1’s EMT class.
Harrison Corsi was named Firefighter of the Year. Corsi has been a member of IFD since his senior year in high school. He not only serves the community, he’s an active member in the U.S. Coast Guard. Corsi is a member that can be trusted, counted on and always expect to see a smile on his face. He responds to several alarms which require the expertise that he displays. He has a passion to serve his community and has served in the capacity as volunteer firefighter in every location he has been transferred. Corsi is easily adaptable to nearly any situation and has a high quality mechanical mindset.
John Bageant received the Chief’s Commendation. Bageant has been a long standing member of IFD. Without Bageant the “department may just fall apart.” He is the master at completing maintenance logs for Ilwaco apparatus. He is the first person you think to call if there is a question about maintenance concerns. Bageant has an eager personality and is always willing to lend a hand.
Thomas Peterson was named EMT of the Year. Peterson has been a member of IFD for over two years. This year Peterson completed his EMT training at the recent Pacific County Fire District #1 class. He has a passion for EMS and a dedication to serve his community. Day or night you may just see Thomas sprinting to an EMS call in the neighborhood — a true hometown hero.
In addition, the department recognized and thanked retirees Chief Thomas R. Williams, for his 48 years of service, and Firefighter Desmond Doss Jr. , for 11 years of volunteer service.
