ILWACO — On Saturday, Sept. 21, friends and family gathered at the home of Brian and Kim Cutting in Ilwaco to celebrate three Ilwaco “kids” who are celebrating their 90th birthdays.
William “Bill” Cutting turns 90 on Sept. 28, Wilma Dorland turns 90 on Oct. 25 and Lawrence Wallin turns 90 on Nov. 3.
Cutting, Dorland and Wallin were born in Ilwaco, raised in Ilwaco, schooled in Ilwaco and are still friends living in Ilwaco 90 years later.
Congratulations to these friends and here’s wishing them many more years of friendship.
