ILWACO — The Columbia Education Center, Gray’s Harbor College’s Ilwaco branch, is dropping its in-person General Education Degree (GED) classes this Fall. The online GED FastTrack class will continue to be offered throughout the coming year, according to a statement issued by the college. Fall hours will also change.
“For students who want to earn a high school diploma, GHC will continue to offer all of the coursework necessary to complete a diploma,” the statement continued. “Those wanting more information should contact the Transition office (at) 360-538-4167.”
Gray’s Harbor College President Jim Minkler indicated that more changes may be coming.
“We are continuing to evaluate how the college can best meet the needs of the community served by our Columbia Education Center… At this time, we also need to be fiscally responsible in offering programs that meet minimum enrollment qualifications and cover basic costs."
The school’s fall hours will likely decrease this term, which begins in September, to reflect “courses being offered." During the summer months, Columbia Education Center is open only on Mondays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
