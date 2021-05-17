The Masons Lodge in Ilwaco will distribute eight scholarships to students graduating from high school this year.
The scholarships are awarded by Occident Lodge No. 48, Free and Accepted Masons, and largely funded by a generous bequest from a three-time master, Walt Twidwell of Brooklyn, who died in 2018.
Three students with Masonic fathers or grandfathers will receive $1,000. They are Cory Morrison of Ilwaco High School, Emmaline Houlton of Montesano High School and Joshua Griggs of San Diego, who is the grandson of Ed Cox of Ocean Park.
In addition, five county students will receive $500 awards. They are Emma Colombo from Naselle High School, Tegen Fleury and Yasmin Jimenez Diaz from Raymond, Logan Walker from Willapa Valley and Chloe Sawyer from South Bend.
“The applications demonstrated that Pacific County students have weathered the Covid storm with great success, continuing with their academic studies and participating in activities where possible,” said Patrick Webb, master of the lodge. “We wish them all well with their further education. If these fine young people represent the future of the country, then that future is bright.”
In normal times, the Masons lodge in Ilwaco meets on the first Thursday evening every month except July and August. It is the only remaining lodge in Pacific County following a merger with Gavel 48 in Raymond in 2016.
Members have been staying in touch during the pandemic and holding monthly gatherings online through Zoom. But Covid health concerns and regulations forced the closure of the group’s weekly lunch program and meant that the countywide Bikes for Books literacy program and Youth Citizenship Awards, held in conjunction with Ocean Beach and Naselle schools, had to be cancelled in 2020 and again this year.
For details of activities, contact Mike Carmel at 360-642-3636.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.