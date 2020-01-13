ILWACO — Patrick Webb has been re-elected as master of Occident Lodge No. 48, Free and Accepted Masons of Washington.
He was installed at the Ilwaco Lodge Jan. 4 at an open ceremony attended by members and families. Many officers from 2019 were re-elected.
Re-elected were Senior Warden, Nick Michaud; Junior Warden, Mike Carmel; Secretary, Glenn Ripley; and Treasurer, Ron Robbins.
Beau Morrow is the lodge’s new Senior Deacon and Dwain Jarman is Junior Deacon.
Other officers are Chaplain, Dobby Wiegardt; Marshal, Jerry Bruner; Senior Steward: Ed Cox; Junior Steward, Dick Rodlun; and Tyler, Les Moore.
The installing officers were Master, Doug Puckett; Marshal, Sherman Richmond; Secretary, Jim Banas; and Chaplain, Wiegardt.
The Masons have existed in Ilwaco since the 1890s. The worldwide fraternity exists to perform charitable and community work. It draws its rituals and ideals from the ancient guilds which built the Gothic cathedrals of Europe.
The Ilwaco lodge recently donated a total of $1,000 to the three food banks on the Long Beach Peninsula and the one serving Naselle.
Other activities include a $500 scholarship program for graduating high school seniors and an annual citizenship awards afternoon at which local grade schoolers are honored.
Its Bikes for Books program, held in conjunction with Ocean Beach and Naselle school librarians, offers a free bike to a boy and girl students in the lower grades who demonstrate reading prowess.
Since their merger with the lodge from Raymond in 2016, Ilwaco Masons have funded this program in Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley and North River schools.
For more information about the group, contact Carmel at 360-642-3636.
