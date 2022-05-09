Six graduating seniors from Pacific County high schools and one from out of the area will receive scholarships from the Masonic Lodge in Ilwaco.
They were successful in a competitive evaluation process organized by the lodge. The winners will each receive $500.
They are Gabby Bell, Ilwaco; Riley Thorsen, Naselle; Jesenia Churape, North River; Aubree Triplett, Willapa Valley; Lesly Puga, South Bend; and Adrian Quintana Silva, Raymond.
The seventh graduate is Gavrielle Long of Los Angeles, Calif., granddaughter of Mike Carmel of Long Beach, the lodge’s senior warden.
The students have chosen paths in higher education that include communications, health, mental health, engineering and agriculture.
“These scholarships are one of three annual programs at the lodge designed to encourage and reward our best youth,” said Nick Michaud, master of Occident Lodge No. 48. “It really is a great joy to give out these funds. Making the telephone calls to inform the students is one of the highlights of the year — and there are often tears on both sides of those calls.”
The program is funded by the late Walt Twidwell, who lived in rural Brooklyn in northern Pacific County and was profiled in a 2018 article in the Chinook Observer headlined “The curmudgeon in the woods.” He served as master of four Pacific and Grays Harbor County Masonic lodges for a total of eight years, including three consecutive years at Ilwaco.
A career U.S. Navy veteran from the Vietnam era, and later a logger, he earned a significant court award for mesothelioma, contracted from exposure to dangerous chemicals during his lengthy service in ship’s engine rooms. He died in late 2019 aged 82.
The Ilwaco Masons lodge merged in 2016 with lodges in Raymond and South Bend that had combined years ago. The fraternity, dating back to the 1600s in England, Scotland and Ireland, and possibly before that, encourages positive ethics and exists to help Masons improve themselves while having a community mission to help others.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.